Caped crusader treks from Arbroath to Dundee to raise NHS funds

While he may have wished he had superhero powers to speed up his journey, a determined Batman always completes his mission.

Local serviceman John Castle donned his prize costume to raised hundreds of pounds for charity by pounding the miles by foot from Arbroath to Dundee.

And his secret ingredient? A packet of wine gums.

The Dundee FC supporter, who works as a personal trainer in the military, raised almost £700 for the NHS, Support the Dee and Roxburghe House in the process.

The caped crusader, 52, said: “It’s amazing how many people saw it and helped us out.

“Using social media has made things like this so much easier and a lot better.

“If the NHS and Roxburghe House get a little more cash that’s great. If more people did something like this then the charities would benefit a lot.

“As long as everyone does a wee bit, it goes towards a cause.

“Also, when the kids see Batman, they go mental.”

While many may have struggled to take part in the six-hour trek, it was no challenge for John.

He said: “My wife drove me out to Arbroath, and I just grabbed a bottle of water and a packet of wine gums and got my head down.

“I started off just down from Pleasureland and walked to the Stannergate in Dundee.

“The good thing is the wind was blowing in my face the whole way there, it kept me nice and cool.”

The walk isn’t the first time John has suited up for charity.

In 2013, he joined a group of US Marines for a charity marathon around a military base in Afghanistan in order to raise money for victims of the Boston Marathon bombing.

“To raise money for the Boston Marathon victims, I chose to take part in this half-marathon that some US Marines were organising,” he said.

“My wife sent the suit out and I was the only British guy out with the Marine Corps.

“I think we raised about $300.

“I still had the Batman suit sitting around, and I just thought it would be a good way to raise some cash for a good cause.”