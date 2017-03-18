‘We can’t take it in… it’s such a waste of life’

The wife of a 49-year-old man found dead on a footpath near Dundee says she has been left “devastated”.

The body of Stephen Mason, a well-known distance runner with Hawkhill Harriers, was discovered near to Rosemill Road in Bridgefoot on Tuesday.

Police issued an appeal to try to find out who he was, with officers confirming last night that they had identified him and that there were no suspicious circumstances.

His wife Jane, 47, said the Broughty Ferry father-of-two would be “sorely missed”.

She said: “This is all very hard to take in. In some ways I don’t feel it’s really happening. I have been getting loads of texts and phone calls and people sending flowers.

“His sister and mum are absolutely devastated. We all are. We just can’t take it in. We’re going to miss him a lot.

“It just feels as if it’s a huge waste. He was only young and had a long life ahead of him with his family.”

Jane added: “He worked at Ninewells as a clinical scientist for 21 years.

“He was a member of Hawkhill Harriers and running was one of his passions in life. Stephen did a load of races — 24-hour races, marathons and ultra-marathons, although not as many as he would have liked.

“He even won the Dundee Marathon a few years ago which he was very proud of. He also loved music and played the trumpet for Dundee Instrumental Band.”

Phil Forte, who was secretary of Hawkhill Harriers for several years, said: “Steve had phenomenal stamina and would run distances of more than 140 miles.

“He was actually made a life member of the Harriers a few years ago because of all he did, representing not only Scotland but also Britain when he ran an ultra-event in Italy.

“Folk who knew him would know that he regularly ran about 14 miles from Balgillo where he lived to Ninewells where he worked several times a week.

“Once he cycled from Dundee to Glen Clova, ran the Glen Clova Half Marathon, then cycled home. That was the kind of guy he was.

“Steve often brought homemade mulled wine to the Hawks’ Christmas handicap race and one year — for a laugh — he ran in fancy dress.

“It was one of his wife’s old dresses, which acted like a sail in the wind and held him back. He was a really good bloke.

“His wife phoned last night with the news and I offered to phone around the running circles to inform people.

“People were just shocked — it’s unbelievable.

“Everyone’s thoughts are very much with Jane and his two teenage daughters at this time.

“It’s just shattering news for everyone who knew him.”

Speaking on behalf of Dundee Instrumental (St Margaret’s) Band, Bob McDonald said: “He was a valued member of the band and regularly attended rehearsals and concerts.

“His humour would keep us all on our toes. He will be sorely missed.”