Cannabis worth £18,000 discovered in Dundee flat

Two people are to appear in court in connection with a drugs bust in a Dundee flat yesterday.

Drugs worth more than £18,000 were recovered from a property in St Ninian’s Terrace in the city.

Police were also guarding a flat at Dudhope Court in Dundee overnight as part of the investigation into the find.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “A 32-year-old woman and 28-year-old man have been charged after a drugs search warrant was executed in St Ninian’s Terrace in Dundee on Thursday April 22 2021.

“Cannabis estimated to be over £18,000 was recovered.

“They are expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court today [Friday]. Enquiries are ongoing.”

A resident at Dudhope Court said: “Police have been sitting outside the first floor flat overnight and are still here this morning.

“I heard that police had raided the property as part of a drugs operation.

“I have no idea who lived in that flat. I never saw them.”