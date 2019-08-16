Cannabis row led to Dundee man having glass smashed over head on Christmas Day

A glass attacker left his partner’s brother permanently scarred following a Christmas Day row sparked by cannabis.

Josiah Herd needed nine stitches after Peter Calame-Mascoll, smashed a glass over his head at a house on St Mary’s Road on December 25 last year.

It was revealed the pair got into a heated argument after Calame-Mascoll was seen smoking cannabis in the back garden.

The pair began pushing and shoving with their fight spilling over into the house where horrified family members begged them to stop brawling.

Depute fiscal Kirsten Letford told Dundee Sheriff Court: “The accused walked back into the kitchen and the complainer followed.

“A more physical altercation took place and family members shouted at them to stop but both continued fighting. They were also banging into furniture and causing things to smash.

“The accused went into the garden and swung his arm and struck the complainer on the head with a glass.

“Family members saw him lying on the ground with a large amount of blood on his face and pieces of glass beside him.”

Mr Herd suffered a two-inch cut above his left brow as well as bruising and swelling. He received nine stitches which medics said would likely leave permanent scarring.

Calame-Mascoll, 23, pleaded guilty to striking Mr Herd to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement under provocation.

Defence solicitor Jim Laverty said it was Calame-Mascoll’s position that he tried to leave the property once the pushing and shoving began but was pursued by Mr Herd.

Before deferring sentence until next month for reports, Sheriff Alastair Brown said: “Even making allowance for the provocation described, assault with a glass has to be treated seriously.”