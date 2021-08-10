Cannabis plantation worth £600,000 seized by Leven police

Police have seized a cannabis plantation in Leven worth hundreds of thousands of pounds.

Levenmouth Police seized over 1,000 cannabis plants from an unoccupied property in the town on Thursday August 5.

They believe the crop has a street value of up to £600,000.

The large quantity of controlled drugs was found on Durie Street in the afternoon.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 12.50pm on Thursday, August 5, 2021, police recovered a quantity of controlled drugs — cannabis plants — with an estimated street value of £600,000 from an address in Durie Street, Leven (an unoccupied building).

“Inquiries into the find are continuing.

“Anyone with information can call police via 101 quoting incident number 4091 of 4 August, 2021 or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”