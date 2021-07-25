Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Cannabis-induced ‘paranoia’ made Dundee mechanic flee police during city chase

By Ciaran Shanks
July 25, 2021, 10:00 am
The chase began on Kings Cross Road, before Todd escaped
A “paranoid” mechanic led police on a high-speed chase through Dundee, narrowly avoiding smashing into other cars.

Darren Todd blitzed through red lights after seeing a police car pull alongside.

Todd, formerly of the city’s Lundie Avenue but now living in Murcia, Spain, was fined and banned after a guilty plea was tendered on his behalf at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Prosecutor Christine Allan revealed how Todd sped through busy traffic on Kings Cross Road just after 10.45am.

She said: “Upon seeing the police, the accused accelerated through traffic lights, which were red and other road users had to take evasive action to prevent colliding with the accused.

“Police pursued the accused, who was travelling in excess of 50mph.

“Witnesses saw the accused overtaking at speed, causing oncoming traffic to take evasive action and brake heavily.”

Cannabis abuse

An extensive search was carried out to find Todd but his car was lost to sight.

The car was found two days later by police and Todd was reported to the procurator fiscal.

The 30-year-old pled guilty to driving dangerously on June 26 last year.

Solicitor Theo Finlay said Todd, who moved to Spain to work as a motorcycle mechanic, had been struggling to cope with the breakdown of a relationship and was “abusing” cannabis around the time of the incident.

He told Sheriff Alison Michie that moments before speeding off, Todd had been involved in an altercation at the nearby B&Q car park.

“His lifestyle was going in the wrong direction,” Mr Finlay said.

“He was almost abusing cannabis which was having an effect on him.

“There was a bit of an altercation with somebody in the car park and attributes this almost panicked reaction to a paranoid overreaction.”

Disqualified

Sheriff Michie fined Todd £750 and disqualified him from driving for 27 months.

She said: “This was not only a series of bad and dangerous driving but it is exacerbated by being pursued at the time by police officers.

“I do consider a substantial period of disqualification is required.”

Todd must also sit an extended driving test following the expiration of his ban.