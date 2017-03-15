A mum-of-two diagnosed with cancer the day before her wedding anniversary is urging locals to sign up for Cancer Research UK’s Relay for Life.

Tracey Roberts will participate in the overnight event in Kirriemuire on August 12 and said she was glad to be able to return for the fundraising festival and the survivors’ lap, which heralds the relay’s start.

Her involvement will be tinged with the memory of losing her mother-in-law, Anne Roberts, to cancer in September 2015, just days before Tracey was diagnosed with the disease.

The 41-year-old from Forfar said: “It’s a chance to celebrate life, to honour those who have survived cancer but also remember and pay tribute to those who have lost their lives to the disease.

“My heart was breaking but bursting with pride at the same time when I took part in the candle of hope ceremony at Relay for Life last year.

“I’m so proud to be part of a Relay for Life event, which is one of the biggest in Scotland, and I’m really glad to return to be part of it this year.

“I hope by sharing my story I’ll inspire others and I might even save lives.

“It’s vital to spread the word no one should ever be embarrassed to visit their doctor.”

Tracey, who will be joined by her husband Graham, 51, and children Cali, 16, and Conor, 14, at Relay for Life, recalled her shock when she was diagnosed with vulval cancer on September 7 2015, the day before her 14th wedding anniversary.

Tracey said: “I felt terrified when I was told I had cancer and I struggled to hold back the tears when I told my children.

“It was difficult to talk about it at first but now I feel women need to speak up about gynaecological issues.”