Cancer support worker claims four out of five people poorer after being diagnosed with the disease

A cancer support worker has claimed four out of five people are worse off financially after being diagnosed with the disease.

Kevin Maxwell, a welfare rights officer with council advice services, joined colleagues at the oncology department in Ninewells Hospital as part of Challenge Poverty Week to find out how the ward supports those diagnosed with cancer.

Kevin, Julie Tom and Claudine Fyfe are part of the welfare rights staff with the council scheme, which is part-funded by Macmillan Cancer Support.

In the last year the wider team has dealt with 1,226 people and raised more than £2.6 million for patients.

They visit various wards, including oncology and radiotherapy, to provide financial advice and support to those with cancer.

They work with hospital support workers Melissa Cullen and Irene Simpson who help co-ordinate the referrals and have sent hundreds of people to the service since it launched two and a half years ago.

Kevin said: “Our job is to provide a welfare rights service to people with cancer, or people affected by cancer including people who have been diagnosed, relatives, family members, and carers. One thing Macmillan say is that four out of five people are financially worse off as a result of a cancer diagnosis.

“Macmillan’s motivation for providing the welfare rights service is to try and address that issue, to make money one less worry so that people can concentrate on their main concern which is their health.”

Advice with benefits and wages is given to patients and the officers also help with queries involving travel fares to hospitals, debts, and issues such as fuel and clothing costs.

As well as the likes of Kevin, Julie and Claudine, there are also officers in various doctors surgeries across Dundee.

Craig Mason, senior manager for council advice services, says around 57,000 people have access to a welfare rights officer at their local surgery.

He explained: “Illness and disability can strike anybody, it doesn’t matter what kind of job you are in or what kind of background you have, it can hit everyone equally hard.

“The first thing that people think about is their health.

“The second thing they might think about if they are hit with a long-term illness is how am I going to manage financially? How am I going to support my family?

“How am I going to manage day-to-day with the costs that come with either say the disability or having to give up my job for a period of time?

“So having somebody there that can help and support someone in that kind of setting almost immediately can be a real boon for people.”

Councillor Willie Sawers, the council finance spokesman, has praised the service. He said: “This is a very good example of how the council’s working partnership with Macmillan and Brooksbank are bringing services to people.

“Let the clinicians deal with the medical need and the welfare rights staff will deal with the financial support that can be given to the patients.

“That will take away a degree of worry, a degree of stress from people, and that in itself is going to help in terms of the medical condition.”