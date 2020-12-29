Cancer Research has chosen an empty unit in a city retail park to open its largest shop in Scotland.

The store will open in the former Brantano shoe shop in the Gallagher Retail Park, where workmen have been seen readying the building for its new occupant.

It had been hoped the store would open in January but the latest Covid-19 restrictions in Scotland have pushed the opening of the superstore back to a predicted date of February.

Cushman & Wakefield, asset managers of Gallagher Retail Park, confirmed that Cancer Research UK will be opening in the shopping park in early 2021.

The larger stores differ from the high street shops in that every item they offer costs £5 or less -from clothing and furniture to books, DVDs and CDs.

The superstores also have facilities for customers to speak to a Cancer Research nurse using the confidential helpline in their in-store engagement room.

Cancer Research said the store was due to have opened in the coming weeks, however, that has now been pushed back to February.

The charity is hopeful a ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place on February 10 but nothing has been confirmed.

‘We are more determined than ever to beat cancer sooner’

Fred Wing, national superstore operations manager for the charity said: “When it opens in early 2021, our Dundee superstore will become the largest Cancer Research UK superstore in Scotland. We’re looking forward to becoming a major part of the community in Dundee.

“The superstore will be a brilliant opportunity for people across Dundee to support our life-saving research. The truth is that Covid-19 has slowed us down, but we are more determined than ever to beat cancer sooner.

“We will be providing a safe shopping experience by ensuring the store fully complies with current guidance on coronavirus. When Covid-19 restrictions allow us to open fully, we hope the store will inform, engage, and inspire our supporters.

“People will be able to help get our new shop off to a flying start by shopping with us, donating stock for our shelves, or generously offering their time as volunteers. No matter how much time volunteers can give, or what their experience is, we would love to hear from them.”

Brantano closed in 2017 after the firm went into administration.