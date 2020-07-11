Cancer Research shops across the city ready to welcome customers back

People across Dundee are being urged to shop to save lives, as Cancer Research UK stores re-open after three months of closures.

The majority of the charity’s three shops– including Brook Street, Broughty Ferry, and High Street – are getting back to business to tackle a shortfall in funding caused by the pandemic.

With its shops typically contributing more than £25 million every year to vital research, the charity says it has suffered a dramatic loss of income since they were forced to close at the end of March.

Strict measures are in place to ensure the public can shop, volunteer and donate goods safely.

These include social distancing, hand sanitiser stations, cough guards at till points, face coverings and gloves for shop staff and volunteers, additional cleaning and a 72-hour quarantine period for donated items.

Lisa Adams, the charity’s spokeswoman for Scotland said: “Covid-19 has hit us hard and after three long months we’re delighted to be able to welcome new and familiar faces back through our doors again, as well as a host of new donations.

“Our shops are full of new and pre-loved items, fashion one-offs and homeware treasures – particularly after lockdown clear-outs.

“As well as being sold at bargain prices, every sale helps to fund our work. But right now, clinical trials are being postponed and we’re having to delay vital research.”