Cancer patients support NHS Tayside doctors who lowered chemo doses

A group of former cancer patients has thrown their support behind doctors caught up in the Tayside chemotherapy controversy.

Several locals who underwent treatment for breast cancer have formed an alliance in support of the oncologists who reduced the dosage of docetaxel, designed to prevent the disease from returning.

Members of Support NHS Tayside Oncologists disagree with the anger heaped on specialists who gave 304 breast cancer patients lower doses of chemotherapy than others received elsewhere in Scotland.

The treatment plans of 14 people who later died are being examined in the aftermath of the matter coming to light.

Frances Smith was one of those unknowingly given a lower dose of docetaxel than was recommended by other health boards.

However, she believes doctors were justified because she was also on Herceptin, another cancer drug that together with docetaxel can cause cardiac side-effects.

Frances, 49, from Dudhope Park, said: “The doctors did it in the patients’ best interests and I just think – who’s to say that NHS Tayside is wrong? It’s possible they have got it right. I trust my doctor and that’s that.”

Healthcare Improvement Scotland published an investigation into chemotherapy in Tayside at the start of April, sparked after a whistleblower raised the alarm.

Its conclusion – that medics knowingly went off-piste in administering substandard drug doses – was followed shortly after by a Scottish Government review which found the decision to change treatment was done without “robust challenge or consultation”.

The Royal College of Physicians is carrying out a further review of oncology at Ninewells Hospital.

Ms Smith – who concedes that she has not read the reports – hopes specialists will be vindicated in the long-term for acting in what she believes were the best interests of cancer patients.

NHS Tayside has already reinstated the treatment guidelines followed by other health boards.

She said: “I think the oncologists felt they had to agree to the guidelines, not that they wanted to. I don’t think they had a choice.

“I also don’t understand why doctors are being investigated by the General Medical Council. If they acted in the patients’ best interests, I’m not sure why that’s come about.”