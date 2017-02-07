Forfar woman Lyn Ferguson, who is currently undergoing gruelling treatment for an aggressive form of cancer, has revealed that her honeymoon is Tenerife in March can no longer go ahead.

Lyn and her husband Jim brought their wedding forward to last December.

They had hoped to get married in Tenerife in March but after Lyn’s was diagnosed with cancer they married early and then planned to honeymoon in March.

Lyn, who is originally from Dundee, said: “Sadly that’s no longer going to be possible. Hopefully we’ll get later in the year.”

She said she’d had a setback and was now in the middle of 80 hours of chemotherapy as a last resort to beat the cancer.

“Hopefully all my family and friends will still go.”

In the meantime Lyn has donated £500 from an auction held at Forfar’s Canmore Bowling Club, where she got married, to ward 34 at Ninewells.

She added: “I’m so grateful, especially to Anibal and Carol Ferrara, of the club.”