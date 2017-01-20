An “incredible” £10,682 was raised at a ladies lunch to help women with cancer.

The funds will go towards Look Good, Feel Better, a charity that provides make-up and other cosmetics for women suffering from cancer.

Kathleen Robbie, 64, the regional coordinator who organised it, said: “We filled the lunch room, which was just incredible. The response was amazing. It just went crazy and I never expected to be able to raise that much money. It will make a huge difference.”

The funds will be used to restock the smaller bits of make-up equipment that are often overlooked by the brands who donate items.