A charity that has supported thousands of people with cancer around Tayside is in a “funding crisis”.

XrciZe Int provides exercise and support classes to people living with cancer.

It currently runs groups in Dundee, Monifieth and Perth, with thousands of people having benefited from its work.

However, the founder of the charity says that the organisation is in the midst of a “funding crisis”.

Valerie Duguid started the charity after working at Dundee’s Maggie’s Centre.

She said she realised that there was no exercise provision for people with cancer.

She told the Tele that the group was “falling between the cracks” when it came to being able to get funding.

She said: “The reason that we don’t charge is that people who have been diagnosed with cancer might be off work with half pay or none at all — as a charity we don’t want to add extra stresses to these people.

“There is so much evidence that exercise is crucial to people’s recovery from cancer — it can halt the growth of the disease and it can also improve the side effects.

“It is extremely hard to get funding for an initiative that is already running.

“The fact that we don’t charge for the classes is another reason why we can’t procure funding from some other sources.

“The reality is that we are in a crisis now — that is the truth of our situation.”

In the six years that XrciZe Int has been active, its Dundee class has only received six months of funding and Monifieth’s classes have recently run out of cash.

The group’s work in Perth has been on the go for two years but only funded for 11 months.

In a bid to safeguard the charity’s immediate future, Valerie is offering “transformation programmes” throughout the summer for people who are looking to get in shape, with a percentage going into the much- needed funding to ensure its survival.