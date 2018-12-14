CANCELLED: Dundee council calls off farmers’ market after blizzard alert

Dundee Farmers’ Market has been cancelled.

The market was due to take place tomorrow in City Square from 9am to 4pm.

The event has been cancelled by Dundee City Council due to adverse weather conditions.

A weather warning has been put into place for parts of Dundee between midday tomorrow and 10am Sunday.

There is a chance of heavy snow and blizzards developing across Scotland with a risk of freezing rain in places.

The farmers’ market is held on the third Saturday of the month from February to December and is used to showcase a wide variety of local produce including organic vegetables and a range of craft items.

A Dundee City Council spokeswoman said: “We are disappointed that on this occasion we have had to cancel the farmers’ market due to the predicted high wind speeds.”