Canadian club chief – and lifelong Dundee fan – Angus McNab lifts the lid on the Dark Blues’ loan signing of Nicholas Hamilton

Dundee have snapped up striker Nicholas Hamilton on a season-long loan.

The Jamaican hit man signed for Canadian Premier League side York9 FC in February but Covid restrictions meant he was unable to join them in time for Canada’s curtailed season, which has been branded as “the Island Games”.

As a result, York9’s managing consultant – lifelong Dundee fan Angus McNab – has thrashed out a deal with the Dark Blues, who have taken the 24-year-old until the end of their upcoming Championship campaign.

McNab told the Canadian Premier League website: “We were 10 days away from going to (the Island Games) and told (Dundee) I’ll be struggling to get Hamilton in from Jamaica.

“They were interested. (Dundee owner) Tim (Keyes) has always been quite curious about the world of analytics and data. He’s always been interested in undervalued markets in South and Central America, too.

“It’s a shame, Hamilton was someone we’d liked on our squad but my focus was on his value, his production, and how he could continue to grow.

“Look, if he’s wildly successful, we may have offers from him.

“We want to see him at York Lions Stadium next year and we’re excited to see what he can do. Ultimately, this is a great opportunity to show the wider footballing world what he can do.

“If you think of Hamilton as one of York9’s assets, it’s fantastic to give him a chance to grow and build his profile – we really think this loan is the best of both worlds.”

After making his professional debut at 18 years old with Cavalier in the Jamaican Premier League, Hamilton went on to make over 100 appearances and earned a call up to a training camp with the national team.

Having arrived in the UK on Friday, Hamilton must now complete two weeks of self-isolation before joining his new teammates at Dens Park.