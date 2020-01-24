Can you help us find people to share their experiences of hate crime, prejudice or discrimination?

The Evening Telegraph is constantly looking to speak to people with engaging, interesting and important stories to tell.

One of the most prominent issues facing society in the past decade has been the struggle for people to have equal rights and protection from hate crime.

It has now been 10 years since The Offences (Aggravation by Prejudice) (Scotland) Act put hate-motivated offences against LGBT people, as well as disabled people, on the same footing as incidents aggravated by racial or religious intolerance – laws for which already existed prior to 2010.

Hate crime is defined in Scots Law as “a crime motivated by malice or ill will towards a social group, based on their race, sexual orientation, religion or faith, disability or gender identity”.

In June last year, the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) released a report on hate crime in Scotland.

The COPFS report found there were more than 4,900 reports of hate crime in Scotland in the fiscal year 2018-19.

The Tele is looking to speak to people in Dundee or wider Tayside who have first-hand experience of any form of hate crime, discrimination or prejudice based on their social identity.

We feel that by speaking to people who have suffered from hate crime, or perhaps other forms of prejudice such as a struggle to gain employment, discrimination in the workplace or social isolation, our readers can better understand the struggle for equality a huge proportion of our citizens face on a daily basis.

In telling these stories, we hope Scotland and the wider UK can become a more tolerant place to live for all people, regardless of their social identity.

Have you been a victim of hate crime, or suffered in some other way due to your race, sexual orientation, religion, faith, disability or gender identity, and would be willing to speak about it?

Although we always prefer to identify the people who are the subject of our articles, given the sensitive nature of the topic, we would be willing to interview people and give them anonymity, if they so wish.