Can you help saves lives this summer? Broughty Ferry RNLI’s volunteer call as charity will be ‘busier than ever’

A Dundee charity is calling for help to keep saving lives ahead of the busy summer season.

Broughty Ferry RNLI saved eight lives last year and as summer approaches, lifeboat crew members are preparing for the busiest time of year.

And with tighter lockdown restrictions last summer than now, volunteers are expecting more people than ever to need their help.

Vacancy

As summer approaches, bosses are desperately trying to get the crew to full capacity.

Lifeboat station spokesman Colin Davidson said they are currently trying to find a volunteer deputy launching authority to join the team.

Colin said: “The new figures show that we had a very busy year last year and were able to save eight lives, something the crews should be very proud of.

“We have been on numerous shouts in 2021 already and this week already have launched three times, leading seven people to safety in one of the incidents alone.

“As the busy summer season approaches we believe we are going to be busier than ever as more restrictions are eased and more people will be holidaying at home and enjoying activities at sea.

“We would like to be able to fill this new vacancy as soon as possible so we can continue our work.”

As well as the eight lives saved in 2020, new RNLI figures show the lifeboat when to the aid of 37 people last year and launched 123 times.

The all-weather lifeboat, Elizabeth of Glamis, launched 55 times, helping 10 people and saving the life of two of those.

The Inshore Lifeboat, Oor Lifesaver, launched 68 times, aiding 27 people and saving the life of six.

This week already there have been three call outs, including on Tuesday night when both lifeboats were launched following reports of a cabin cruiser apparently drifting towards the Tay Road Bridge on the south side of the river.

On arrival they found the crew safe and not in need of assistance but often rescues are much more serious.

How can you help?

A volunteer deputy launching authority’s role involves authorising the launch of the lifeboats, providing leadership in the absence of the lifeboat operations manager, and ensuring lifeboats and equipment are ready to be launched at all times.

Colin said: “This role is crucial in helping us save lives at sea by carrying out the day to day management of the lifeboat station to ensure a permanent state of readiness for service.”

Coxswain of the crew Murray Brown thanked those who volunteer and their families.

“The new figures clearly show we had a very busy 2020,” he said.

“We would like to take this opportunity as a crew to thank our families and our employers for understanding when the pagers go off.

“Many times, our pagers go during the night with crew members not being home to help with bedtime routines, morning routines, or school runs.”

Anyone who wants to help but cannot commit to volunteering can fundraise to keep the lifeboats up and running.

Murray added: “We would like to thank our amazing team of local fundraisers in what has been a difficult year.

“They have continued to support us by coming up with new ideas and fundraising opportunities to keep bring in the much-needed funds we need to make saving lives at sea possible.”

Established in 1830, Broughty Ferry was the first inshore lifeboat station in Scotland.

During the station’s history of lifesaving, the crews have been awarded seven medals for gallantry.