Can you give this ‘shy’ but ‘beautiful’ husky a home?

A “shy” husky in Dundee is looking for her forever home.

The Scottish SPCA have said Jet is a “beautiful lady” who can find life “quite scary at times”.

A spokeswoman for the charity said: “Jet is looking for an owner who has experience of the breed, and time and patience, to spend further training and socialising her. Like most huskies, she can be vocal.

“She isn’t house trained and has started to learn how to walk on the lead. She is quite hand shy, so requires an understanding owner who won’t push her too quickly.

“Pending a successful introduction, she could go to a home with a calm canine companion.

Jet would be best suited to a quiet home in an area that isn’t busy with no other animals and children over 16.”

If you can give Jet a home, please contact the Scottish SPCA centre in Dundee on 03000 999 999.