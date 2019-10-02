Can you give these bunnies a home? Charity seeking forever home for 10 rabbits

The Scottish SPCA are looking for homes for several rabbits in their care at their centre in Angus, Tayside and Fife.

There are 10 young rabbits currently looking for their forever homes.

Elliot Hay, manager of the centre said: “We are currently caring for 10 rabbits. We have one pair so we are looking for nine individual homes.

“Seven are litter mates and are under two months old.”

Elliot added that due to the animals’ sweet nature, the rabbits had been given names relating to various confectionery sweet treats.

He said: “Bounty and Caramac are the bonded pair so will require neutering when they are old enough.

“They would benefit from owners who have lots of time to spend with them.

🐰 Are you that 'some-bun' special?We are desperately seeking homes for rabbits in the care of our centre in Angus,… Posted by Scottish SPCA on Monday, 30 September 2019

“The other bunnies we have include Aero, Echo, Malibu and Tarzan.

“They will all need owners to continue building their confidence so they can become loving pets.

“All the rabbits will require a large enclosure with lots of mental stimulation.

“We are hoping they are able to find their ‘hoppy’ ever after.”

Anyone who is interested in providing a home for the rabbits can get in contact with the animal welfare charity’s Angus, Fife and Tayside centre on 03000 999 999.

The Angus, Fife, and Tayside centre is open from 10am-4pm, six days a week, closed on Tuesdays, and is based at Petterden, Dundee.