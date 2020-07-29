Can you find the ‘lockdown loot’? Puzzle trail launches in Broughty Ferry after Gala Week cancelled

A fun new lockdown activity has been launched to keep youngsters and adults alike entertained after Broughty Ferry’s Gala Week was cancelled.

The Lockdown Loot Trail, which kicked off earlier this week, takes players through a series of puzzles and questions relating to the Ferry area, with each answer leading to the next clue.

As well as being available online, the trail also offers an alternative outdoor option, which see clues laminated and attached to lampposts at a variety of locations.

Local landmarks featured include the Broughty Ferry Lifeboat Station, Broughty Ferry Castle and Windmill Garden and, although some local knowledge is needed, most of the information is hidden within the clues.

The brains behind the Lockdown Loot idea is local woman Vicky Hirst who also set up the Broughty Ferry Rocks page in 2018.

Vicky said: “I grew up in Broughty Ferry and every year it has been a big part of our family tradition that we have done the window spotting competition.”

Vicky, a lecturer at Dundee and Angus College, said she came up with the idea as she was thinking of activities her students could do online.

She wanted to make it accessible as possible so people who are shielding could also take part but also encourage people to get out and about.

“We’ve had over 50 online people take part, two in Australia and one in Canada,” she said.

She added they have had a variety of people taking part in the outdoor trail including groups of teenagers as well as older residents.

She said: “I would say I’m surprised about how far its gone but also the age range, the diversity of people taking part.

“It’s not something I have done before. It was learning experience and it was good fun, I enjoyed doing it. It’s nice to give something back. We have got such a lovely community.”

This year’s Gala Week was due to be held from July 4 to July 12, however it was cancelled amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

A post on the Lockdown Loot Trail Facebook page explaining the idea behind the Trail said: “Unfortunately due to Covid-19 our wonderful Gala Committee had to take the difficult decision to cancel the annual summer festival.

“We know that this is not a decision that was taken lightly and we also know how many people (including us) look forward to the event every year.

“We wanted to create an activity that we could share so we decided to create a puzzle that can be completed online, for those shielding, or those who just prefer to be in the comfort of their home, and an outdoor trail with clues to solve and a wee tour of our beautiful Broughty Ferry for those who are able to.”

Local councillor Craig Duncan is among those supporting the idea.

He said: “I think it is obviously unfortunate but understandable that Gala Week had to be cancelled, this is a great alternative.

“They have been quite clever the way that they have done it. It’s a really good idea.”

To have a go at the trail, click here.