Specials

Can violent men ever change?

by Philippa Gerrard
June 29, 2020, 6:00 am
They say a leopard can’t change its spots, but evidence suggests that working with perpetrators might just be the key to ending the domestic abuse cycle in Scotland.

Most domestic abuse perpetrators are male. Most of them are under 35. And most of them will have multiple partners who they abuse throughout their lifetime.

These are sweeping generalisations about Scotland’s other epidemic: Domestic abuse.

