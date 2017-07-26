A Scottish beach has been put on the market for the first time, with its current owners seeking offers of more than £90,000.

The significant stretch of New Aberdour, on the north east coast, includes everything above the beach’s low tide mark for 36 acres including its pebbles, sandstone caves and wildlife.

Most recently, the picturesque retreat was used as a set by the producers of the Whisky Galore film remake.

It is being billed by consultancy firm Galbraith as a rare opportunity to own some of Aberdeenshire’s stunning landscape.

Buyers are also being offered a farmhouse a quarter of a mile away – which needs to be upgraded – for around £185,000.

The beach has public parking and is regularly packed with tourists and locals over the summer.

It is believed to have been the site of St Drostan’s landing in 580 AD, when he founded a church in the local village.

He used water from the spring there to baptise residents and was renowned for his “miracle cures”.