The Scottish SPCA is looking to rehouse wee girls Chloe and Richenda, who are now looking for their “forever home together”.

A spokeswoman said: “They are beautiful little girls who are still quite young and will need regular handling to help them become hand tame.

“Chloe and Richenda will require a cage big enough to accommodate both animals and where the bars are quite small to stop them escaping.

“These two little mice are only a few weeks old and already looking for their second chance. Could it be with you?”

Contact its centre in Dundee for more information on 03000 999 999.