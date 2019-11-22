Can Dundee United keeper Siegrist beat clean-sheet record held for 42 years?

Dundee United are on a brilliant run of form with five league wins on the bounce seeing them stretch their lead at the top of the Championship to nine points.

The Tangerines have recorded wins against Dunfermline (2-0), Partick (1-0), Inverness Caley Thistle (0-3), Dundee (0-2) and QOS (3-0)

Lawrence Shankland has earned most of the plaudits during that period, scoring in the first four matches before missing the Queens win due to international duty.

However, equally important has been the form of a man at the other end of the pitch, Benjamin Siegrist.

The big Swiss goalie has been in outstanding form since the start of the campaign and will be confident he can make it clean sheet No 6 when hostilities resume tomorrow week at Cappielow against Morton.

If he achieves that aim, Siegrist will surpass a feat last recorded three years ago when Cammy Bell had five shut-outs on the bounce for the Tangerines.

Indeed, that run, given the games which came before and after, saw Bell go 477 minutes without losing a goal – falling short of Hamish McAlpine’s all-time record of 615 minutes from 1977.

It’s also worth noting that during Bell’s run, the Terrors also recorded another clean sheet in a 1-0 win over Dunfermline, although Luis Zwick was the keeper that evening and the game was a Challenge Cup tie.

Tonight Tele Sport looks at how Bell’s league run was accumulated:

November 8, 2016

Dundee United 1 Dunfermline 0

Simon Murray’s second-half goal gave United the points.

November 19, 2016

Morton 0 Dundee United 0

Home keeper Derek Gaston turned in a Man-of-the-Match display to keep United out

December 2, 2016

Dundee United 1 Hibs 0

Cammy Bell saved a Martin Boyle penalty before Tony Andreu showed Hibs how it should be done by grabbing the winner from the spot in front of 10,925 fans at Tannadice.

December 10

Ayr United 0 Dundee United 1

United emerged winners thanks to the only goal of the game. That came early through Tope Obadeyi and it took another solid defensive performance to secure the three points to stay on leaders Hibs’ heels.

December 17, 2016

Raith 0 Dundee United 0

The 10-man Tangerines – Lewis Toshney was sent off after the break – battled terrifically but it could have been so much better had Kevin Cuthbert not saved Tony Andreu’s late penalty.

December 24, 2016

Dundee United 2 St Mirren 1

Bell’s run was ended at home to St Mirren on Christmas Eve where, although United won 2-1 thanks to goals from Scott Fraser and Simon Murray, John Sutton struck for the Buddies after 27 minutes.

The game prior to Bell’s run starting saw United win 4-1 against Queen of the South at Palmerston on November 5.

Although the Doonhamers scored on the stroke of half-time Bell failed to appear for the second 45 after picking up and injury.

He was replaced between the sticks by Zwick.

Hamish McAlpine’s run of 615 minutes without losing a goal in September 1977 included two League Cup ties against Partick Thistle and a Uefa Cup clash against KB Copenhagen.

However, in 1985, Hamish, who has more clean sheets than any other United goalie, went 545 minutes without losing a league goal.

His run started on January 5, 1985, when Jim Rooney scored in the 86th minute at Love street in a 1-0 win for St Mirren over the Terrors.

What followed were six clean sheets in the games against Hibs (2/2 h) 2-0, Rangers (9/2 a) 0-0, Dumbarton (23/2 h) 4-0, Celtic (2/3 h) 0-0, Morton (13/3 a) 3-0, Hearts (16/3 a) 1-0.

The run came to an end when David Winnie scored in the first minute for St Mirren at Tannadice on March 23. United went on to win the game 3-1.

Currently, Siegrist has kept the ball out of his net for a total of 463 minutes, having recorded five clean sheets in a row since losing the fourth goal to Queen of the South’s Michael Paton after 77 minutes at Palmerston back on October 19.