A Monifieth High School teacher is hoping to encourage more state school pupils to take an interest in Classics after launching a unique online resource.

George Connor, who teaches English at the Angus school, has set up a website which he hopes will help the subject flourish in Scotland after years of decline.

Called Working Classicists, the site was inspired by the enthusiasm shown by Monifieth pupils who have been given the opportunity to study the subject in recent years.