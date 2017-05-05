Music lovers will get the chance to camp out at this summer’s Carnival Fifty Six — at a campsite almost 15 miles away.

The two-day music extravaganza set for August will see up to 15,000 fans descend on Dundee’s Camperdown Park.

Now festival organisers have teamed up with a Perthshire outdoor company offering a campsite for hardy festival-goers at the former RAF airstrip in Errol.

Campsite ticket holders will have transport to and from the Camperdown arena included in the cover price, as well as the option to go “glamping” in a luxury eight-person bell tent.

Campers will also be able to take advantage of parking, a secured site, access to toilets and showers and a number of beverage vans.

There will be no camping facilities available at Camperdown for the festival but music fans from as far away as Germany are expected to attend.

The site is based at a campsite owned by Perthshire-run company Field Day Events, which also runs an outdoor activity and recreational hub at Errol Airfield.

Carnival Fifty Six director Craig Blyth said: “We’re happy to help share these new camping opportunities.

“There is no camping at Carnival Fifty Six but fans travelling to Dundee for the weekend now have the opportunity to enjoy the festival experience through Field Day’s camping offer.”

A host of big name acts will perform at the festival, which will run over August 12 and 13.

It will be largest open-air music event in Dundee since Radio 1’s Big Weekend in 2006, which saw tens of thousands of music fans come to Dundee over the two-day festival.

Tickets went on sale at the end of February after 2,000 pre-registration briefs were snapped up on February 24.

Errol Airfield, which was used by the RAF during the Second World War, has become home of the Muddy Colour run, which raises funds for the PKAVS charity in Perth.