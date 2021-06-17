A sex predator who searched online “how to kill a woman” later knifed a lone female in the back as she walked to a shop in Perth.

Brandon Bloice attempted to murder the stranger in the early hours of September 21 2019.

The 22 year-old had also planned to rape his victim, before fleeing the scene when she yelled for help.

He struck in Carpenter Street, Perth, just minutes after he prowled after another woman, who managed to run away.

Bloice – a convicted sex attacker once ordered to alert social workers if he ever started a relationship – now faces a jail term after he appeared at the High Court in Glasgow.

He pled guilty to following the woman and attempting to murder, with intent to rape.

Bloice was remanded in custody pending sentencing in August.

Stabbed in the back

His victim had gone to her local Asda store in Perth at around 12.40am.

She was walking alone and not aware of anyone near her.

Prosecutor Shanti Maguire told the court: “As she got to an alleyway near a design shop, she felt a sharp pain in her back.

“She screamed and turned around. She saw Bloice facing her.

“She started screaming: ‘help, police’, over and over again.

“Bloice ran off in the direction of Perth Concert Hall.”

A number of passers-by rushed to help the bleeding victim.

She was treated at hospital for a single stab wound to the back.

Chilling internet searches

Bloice was traced at a hostel in the city the next day.

He initially claimed to police: “I do not know what you are on about.”

Officers – who also found clothes matching the attacker – examined phones and a tablet device discovered in his room.

Miss Maguire said: “During the analysis, it was established he had used the search terms: ‘how to kill a woman stabbing’ and “can a dead woman still get pregnant’.”

The advocate depute added Bloice now accepts the assault was carried out with intent to rape the terrified victim.

She told the court: “Although he did not intend to kill her, he was wickedly reckless as to whether she lived or died as a result of the stab wound.”

Lucky escape for another woman

After an initial police appeal to catch Bloice, another woman came forward to report how he had tracked her five minutes before the murder bid.

She had felt “uneasy” after spotting him in Perth High Street and asked for friends to join her.

The woman eventually said she was “fine” and started walking alone.

However, she then again became aware of Bloice, who had made up “significant ground” behind her.

She started running and called her boyfriend.

Miss Maguire said: “Due to Bloice’s actions, the woman was scared and stayed on the phone until she got home.”

Bloice also pled guilty to behaving in a threatening and abusive manner in connection with this incident.

Judge Gillian Wade QC remanded him in custody as sentencing was deferred for reports.