Tech Talk: Derek Uchman reviews camping gadgets

Camping is going through a massive revival, but that doesn’t mean you have to live like a savage. There are plenty of clever gadgets keep you comfy while enjoying this wonderful country of ours.

£48.50

This is essential. It’s a water filter which will make any source drinkable. Removes 99.999% of bacteria and other nasties, and you could actually stick it in a puddle. There are other devices like this on the market, but the LifeStraw has the edge due to its price, and the fact that it can be adapted for things like standard water bottles, or even used as a straw.

£79.99

Waterproof and buoyant, this 360-degree Bluetooth speaker is ideal for use inside a tent or around the campfire. We like the fact that it runs for 12 hours on one charge, and that the charging cable stores neatly into the base. Soundwise, it has a pretty decent bass (which is typical of Marley products) and should make a decent fist of most musical styles.

£29.99

Keep your phone, cameras, keys and cash safe by storing them in what looks like a massive spectacle case. The combination lock seems pretty robust, and the integrated steel cable means you can loop it round fixed objects. It’s also water resistant, so it’s good for the beach. We were less happy about the fact that the sample we were sent picked up scuffs like a magnet, and looked tatty almost immediately.