Camperdown Wildlife Centre to continue caring for animals despite closure

Leisure and Culture Dundee have confirmed that zookeepers and staff will continue to care for animals at the facility despite it’s closure.

It was announced on Tuesday that all Leisure and Culture facilities across Dundee would be closed in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The Olympia, McManus Galleries and Camperdown Wildlife are all included in the closure.

The wildlife center is currently home to scores of animals, including bears, otters, wolves, lemurs and wallabies.

The new measures have caused fears that the animals will not be cared for properly due to staff shortages from self-isolation, however Leisure and Culture have ensured that this will not happen.

A spokesman for the organisation said: “Although Camperdown Wildlife Centre is currently closed to the public, the dedication of our zookeepers remains firmly in place and the day to day management of our animals’ welfare is second to none.

“As with every changing season our animals require appropriate care and with the coming arrival of spring, this year is no different.

“At this time, the zookeepers are busy working with our animals providing new nest materials, replacement perching, exact diet preparation, cleaning and enrichment additions to make sure that all of our animals are healthy and comfortable.

“We can’t wait to welcome visitors back once we re-open.”

Follow below for the key coronavirus updates: