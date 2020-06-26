Camperdown Wildlife Centre preparing to welcome back visitors from Monday

Camperdown Wildlife Centre is to reopen its doors to the public next week.

The much-loved tourist attraction will welcome visitors from the local area from Monday June 29.

Leisure and Culture Dundee, who manage the centre, is now making final preparations to ensure the facility is safe ahead of customers visiting.

The centre will be operating a one-way system and visitors will be guided by arrows and dots two metres apart.

There will also be some fencing in place to ensure the new system is easy to navigate.

Booking a visit is required in advance and cashless payment will be taken at the centre when visitors arrive, by credit or debit card only.

Slots for entry will be at 15 minute intervals between 10am and 4pm.

Visitors will be unable to buy items from the shop and all inside houses, including the bear brochs, will remain unavailable.

Face coverings will not be compulsory and visitors are allowed to come in a group of three households of up to eight people, as long as social distancing measures are adhered to.

The café will not be open initially although picnics will be allowed on the lawn areas.

Sinclair Aitken, Chair of Leisure & Culture Dundee, said: “Things have just not been the same at Camperdown Wildlife Centre without our visitors, so this is a really happy moment for us.

“We’ve really missed everyone and we know they have missed our animals. All of us have made sacrifices over the past three months, so it’s great that we can introduce some enjoyment back into the lives of family and friends by welcoming them back with a visit to the zoo.

“We’ve put in place a one-way system, a number of protective measures and there is lots of outdoor space that will give visitors confidence that they can visit us safely.

“The animals have been given excellent care by our staff over the lockdown period and it’s important now that we can also start bringing in some much-needed income.

“Camperdown Wildlife Centre has received tremendous support from our local communities over the years and we can’t wait to reintroduce them to their favourite animals.”

To book a visit please call 01382 431811 from Friday June 26 between 10am and 1pm and 1.30pm to 4pm. Calling outside these times will not result in a booking.