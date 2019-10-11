Camperdown golfers make last-ditch bid to save much-loved Dundee course

Members of Camperdown Golf Club have launched a last-ditch bid to save their course.

Club captain Ian McAlindon has confirmed that members have started the process of a community asset transfer which, if successful, will see the course come under their control.

He said: “We held our AGM and members voted to go down the route of a community asset transfer which was initially mentioned in the council chamber by Councillor Lynne Short.

“We have actually filled out the initial form to show that we are going down that route.”

Ian is now hoping to obtain the support of the 1,300 people who hold card memberships at the club and pay fees to Leisure and Culture Dundee (LACD).

He said: “We had a meeting with the council this week to go over the form but now we have to fill in other forms and come up with a businesses strategy.

“What we need to do now is speak to the golf club card members about what we are proposing.”

But Ian said he was concerned that LACD may be “dragging its heels” over getting in touch with these members.

He said: “I emailed LACD director Stewart Murdoch asking him to get in touch with these folk but I have received no reply.

“We are worried about the time constraints of filling out the asset transfer, given the course is set to close next March.”

It is also hoped that other parties who have expressed an interest in taking over the course can work with the members to prevent it closing.

Ian added: “We’ve heard there are two other interested parties but obviously we can’t get information so we want them to get in contact with us and we can work together.”

A spokesman for LACD said: “Under General Data Protection Regulations, we have a legal duty to protect personal data we hold and can’t share that with third parties.”