Campaigning women’s group looks for more members to join ahead of second conference in Dundee

A campaign group fighting for equality for women over 60 is on the look-out for new members.

Feisty Women, set up by councillor Anne Rendall and colleague Ann Porter, was formed to advance equality and economic justice for women over the age of 60.

Ahead of their second conference, taking place on February 29, the group are appealing for more women, young and old, to get involved with the group.

Ms Rendall said: “This is an important conference for us because we want to get other people involved and not just older women, because it’s about equality for all women.

“We really want to get as many people as possible along to this conference.”

The Feisty Women Making Waves event will be opened by Dundee City Council leader John Alexander, with Christina McKelvie, MSP, minister for equalities and older people, giving the keynote speech on the day.

Ms Rendall insists there is still discrimination against women across the country, which her group wants to work towards ending.

They are now working towards taking their case to the Equality and Human Rights Commission in a bid to make serious change.

Ms Rendall said: “We hope that the Equality and Human Rights Commission will take our message on board and look at this in depth to fight the case for women. That would mean we don’t have to raise funds, we don’t have to go through a huge legal system that takes years.

“The problem we see is that when women have children, their income drops by a third right away and that is still happening now. We don’t want that for our daughters and granddaughters.

“We want there to be a much fairer system and its only through the Equality Act that we are going to achieve that.

“That’s why we need to get younger women involved so that they know about it and can fight the cause as well.”

Feisty Women Making Waves will take place at Discovery Point on February 29 and will run from 10am to 3pm.

Tickets for the conference cost £10 and can be booked on Eventbrite. Included in the price of admission is refreshments, plus free entry into the exhibition at Discovery Point.