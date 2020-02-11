Campaigners warn of growing ‘purer and dangerous’ cocaine use among Dundee drug users thanks to ‘county lines’ gangs

Drugs flooding in to the city from English gangs are purer than ever before and are having a devastating impact on people already hooked on illicit substances.

Campaigners claim that “county line” drug gangs are taking over the market in Dundee and are bringing in purer and more dangerous variations of popular substances like cocaine.

These gangs export their product from places like Merseyside and Birmingham to the north and north-east of Scotland, with police claiming there are around 20 groups currently in operation.

The term county lines is derived from the tactic of using one phone number to arrange drug deals at multiple locations across the country.

Traditionally these criminals have targeted more rural, smaller areas in Aberdeenshire and Perthshire but are now starting to spread into urban areas as well – the perpetrators often target vulnerable people and use them as couriers, or take over their homes as a base for their illicit business, in a practice known as “cuckooing”.

In November, Chief Superintendent Andrew Todd warned that pushers from down south were flooding the city with a stronger, deadlier strain of crack cocaine.

And in August, Angus and Dundee police were forced to drive out an English gang that had managed to gain a foothold in Arbroath, with links set-up to the neighbouring city.

Dealers with addresses from cities like London, Liverpool and Birmingham are also a common sight in Dundee and Perth sheriff courts.

Dave Barrie, from Addaction Dundee, said campaigners feared the problem was escalating in Dundee, where the addiction crisis has created a ready-made marketplace for dealers.

He said: “Although we cant be 100% certain it looks like it’s these dealers who are fuelling the increase in the use of cocaine in Dundee.”

“There is little doubt that more and more people in Dundee are using cocaine and it would seem these English dealers are bringing very pure, and therefore dangerous, cocaine here.

“In effect it’s coming straight to Dundee from South America via these dealers.

“It is very pure and is not being modified along the way. The purer the drug the more addictive it is and the more devastating an effect it can have.”

“We believe cocaine is linked to many recent drug deaths in the city.

“We are also finding that this cocaine is leading to users suffering from increased anxiety and paranoid when coming down from their high”.

Such is the level of use of cocaine in Dundee that Dave says addiction support charities are seeing people rack up drug debts as much as £20,000.

This then puts these people in a vulnerable position and at the mercy of dealers who exploit them because of their debts.

He said: “You can be paying anything from £50 to £100 a gram for cocaine in Dundee and there are people addicted to cocaine who can be using several grams over a few days.

“A £500 a week drug habit is not unusual.”

Dave said the level of drug debt led to its own problems with users being forced to turn to crime, including theft and prostitution to fund their habit.

He said another concern relating to English dealers coming to Dundee were fears for turf wars breaking out.

Dave said: “For these dealers drugs are their business and when a business owner’s livelihood is threatened trouble can break out and it can lead to hostility and violence.

“So we are already hearing anecdotal evidence that situations like this are happening.”

Police said they were working together with their counterparts down south to crack down on the drug networks.

Detective Chief Inspector Alan Henderson, said: “Pro-actively targeting criminals who exploit young and vulnerable people and import drugs into our communities, for their own illicit and illegal gain, remains a priority for our officers.

“We have identified over 20 county lines dealing primarily in class A drugs and continue to work with a wide range of partners to identify and safeguard individuals who may have been intimidated or coerced.

“The public also has a part to play and I would encourage anyone who believes an individual or property within their community may be being exploited for criminal purposes to contact Police Scotland or provide information anonymously via Crimestoppers.”

“Scotland is predominantly an importer of county lines with the north-east of the country being most significantly impacted by this activity. The largest single exporting area in to Scotland is Merseyside.”