Campaigners want life size statue of singer Billy MacKenzie placed in Dundee

His face is already adorned on the side of a building in Stobswell, now the wheels are in motion to have a life size statue of late singing star Billy MacKenzie placed in the area.

A fundraising campaign is being launched to pay for the £50,000 sculpture which could be placed in Dundee’s Baxter Park.

It comes almost two years since a mural in tribute to the lead singer of The Associates appeared on the brickwork of the Boomerang Community Centre.

The stunning portrait, by artist Garry Milne, was part of the OpenClose Dundee project but now campaigners, who are being backed by the Stobswell Forum, want to go a step further with a life size tribute of Billy.

Sculptor David Annand, from Cupar, has been lined up to produce the art work and he said: “I remember Billy well and I used to see him in the streets of Dundee walking his whippets.

“I was previously an art teacher at the old St Saviour’s High School and left after about 30 years.

“The plan is to create a life size statue, although I am thinking of making it a little bit more exaggerated.”

Billy was born in Dundee to parents Lilly and Jim, a former merchant seaman, and was one of six which included sisters Elizabeth and Helen as well as brothers John, Alex and Jimmy.

He performed alongside Alan Rankine in the 1980s with The Associates, who had a string of smash hits.

The band were often described as being ahead of their time and Billy’s distinctive voice was hailed by fans and rivals alike.

He was notoriously shy and struggled with fame, but in one of his last interviews in July 1994 Billy said his influences included early Roxy Music and Sparks, who were another band hugely ahead of their time.

But the talented musician suffered from depression and took his own life aged just 39 on January 22 1997.

His adoring fans were left to grieve but now, those in the local community want to pay a further fitting tribute in the city.

Sculptor David added: “The whole idea came about when a few fans put up Facebook pages suggesting it would be a good idea to have a statue for Billy and as I am a sculptor and do this for a living, I thought I’d go for it.

“The Stobswell Forum are involved and trying to raise funding for the project.

“I am working from a photo by Richard Haughton which was the cover of the Associates Singles album, doctored it a bit in photoshop and it is meeting with general approval from the fans. It shows Billy with his beloved whippets.

“It would be modelled in clay and bronze and should take about six to seven months to complete.”

Stobswell Forum chairman Colin Clement said: “We met with local sculptor David Annand to discuss the possibilities of erecting a local tribute to Stobswell’s very own Billy McKenzie.

“There are still lots to discuss not least how to raise the funds to complete the project but we hope this is a start.

“If anyone is interested in getting involved and want to help drop us an email at info@stobswell.org.uk.”