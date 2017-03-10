Campaigners against the permanent closure of an Angus mental health unit have held talks with Scotland’s health secretary.

The Mulberry Unit at Stracathro Hospital is temporarily closed on safety grounds due to a shortage of junior doctors but question marks remain over its future as NHS Tayside reviews its three mental health bases in Perth, Dundee and near Brechin.

North Angus and Mearns MSP Mairi Evans took campaigners Jenny Laird from Forfar and Dennis Groark of Brechin to meet Dundee City East MSP Shona Robison to state the case to retain Mulberry.

With the campaign to keep Mulberry now reaching a critical stage, the protesters are urging NHS Tayside not to make the consultation process a “tick-box” exercise.

Mr Groark said: “We will keep on contesting this decision in the knowledge that we have the moral case and Mairi’s backing, but I fear the campaign to stop Mulberry from permanent closure is going to be in vain.”

Ms Evans has opposed closure since the NHS Tayside board agreed in March 2016 that one of three mental health units would have to close.

She added: “We have been promised a proper consultation on the long-term future of Mulberry.

“This must be a completely open and transparent process and take proper cognisance of the views of all consultees.”