Campaigners slam ‘weak’ jail term handed to Tayside artist convicted of child sex offences

A campaigner says children have been “let down” by the “weak” sentence handed out to a prominent Tayside artist found guilty of historical child sex offences.

A jury found Derrick Heeney guilty of six sex crimes – including rape, indecency and underage sex – after a trial at the High Court of Edinburgh in February this year.

Yesterday, the 62-year-old was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow to eight years behind bars by Lord Mulholland, who described Heeney’s actions as “despicable.”

But campaigners have argued it is “too little, too late” for victims and does not go far enough to deter would-be abusers from carrying out their sick crimes.

Clare Barrie, a youth worker for Dundee-based charity, Eighteen and Under, said: “It is appalling and disgusting to hear of the vile acts perpetrated on these young children.

“It is not a harsh enough sentence and we need to be doing more now. This weak sentence lets us all down, it doesn’t send a strong enough message to abusers and will do little to deter the continued repulsive exploitation of children.”

Clare said the case proved that abused children were not identified quickly enough.

“Giving children a confidential support service will go a huge way in giving some power back to silenced children and preventing these predators from inflicting further abuse,” she added.

“Prevention is also key in getting a grip on this abuse. Government has much more to do in funding experts to go into schools to educate and identify would-be abusers as well as the most vulnerable, providing support. ”

Heeney, who ran Arts ‘n’ Frames in Montrose, carried out attacks on young girls in Dundee and Forfar over a thirteen-year period.

He first struck in 1983 when he told a 13-year-old girl to sit on a mattress before subjecting her to a rape ordeal in the Whitfield area of the city.

Later that year, Heeney molested a five-year-old girl at a property in Dundee during which he touched her and put his hand in her underwear.

He then went on to molest a ten-year-old at addresses in Dundee from 1990, later subjecting her to rape.

The court heard how the abuse continued until 1996.