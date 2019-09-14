Campaigners criticise health minister’s stance on drugs death crisis in Dundee

Local campaigners have criticised Dundee MSP Joe FitzPatrick for refusing to declare Scotland’s drug death rate a legal crisis.

The public health minister was pressured in parliament to use delegated powers to declare the country’s spiralling drug death toll as a “public health emergency”.

Mr FitzPatrick has used the phrase several times when describing the 1,187 drug-related deaths in Scotland last year – but the term alone carries no legal weight.

In a debate in Holyrood yesterday, Scottish Labour shadow health secretary Monica Lennon called on Mr FitzPatrick to make a legally binding declaration.

Ms Lennon, a Central Scotland MSP, said she had been advised Scotland could do so under the Civil Contingencies Act. The law also gives Scottish ministers the power to compel public bodies into action to “reduce, control or mitigate” such events.

However, Mr FitzPatrick said the “specific powers” to declare a crisis are held by the UK Government.

He has since clarified that he was referring to the power to amend drugs policy so he could introduce radical measures such as overdose prevention centres.

MSPs met with activists including campaigner Darren McGarvey and Recovery Dundee co-founder Sharon Brand ahead of the debate.

Ms Brand criticised the minister for failing to seize the moment.

She said: “I sat next to Joe at that table and he was quite passionate when he said he believed this was an emergency.

“But I want to understand the reasons behind why he chose not to declare the emergency today.

“It’s really sad. He would have gotten more respect from everyone if he had done the right thing, but he hasn’t done so.”

In a statement to the Tele, the Scottish Government said Mr FitzPatrick had been referring to the Misuse of Drugs Act, reserved to Westminster, in the debate.

A spokeswoman said: “The (Civil Contingencies) Act gives only the UK Government the power to make special temporary legislation… for example, to make amendments to the reserved Misuse of Drugs Act.

“(This) is what would be required to be able to take specific action in relation to drugs deaths. For example there are no emergency powers available to Scottish ministers to allow for the operation of medically supervised overdose prevention facilities.

“If such powers were available to the minister for public health he would use them.”