Campaigners call for ban on polluting vehicles in Dundee low emission zone

Activists have pleaded with Dundee City Council to step up its efforts to introduce a Low Emission Zone (LEZ).

Campaigners from Friends of the Earth Scotland (FoES) last night told councillors the zone – which is likely to see older, more polluting vehicles banned – needed to be “as large as it possibly can”.

West End Labour councillor Richard McCready implored council officers to provide more details on the zone, after they provided an update which he said was “too similar” to previous reports.

He said: “There’s a lot of good stuff there but it’s frankly too similar to previous reports. We need something different – we need solutions and to be ambitious.

“Air pollution is a really important issue and it’s quite clear we want the LEZ to be successful.

“We have a report telling us what the problem is but not what we’re doing about it.”

An LEZ has already been deployed in Glasgow, affecting around 20% of the city’s buses. Campaigners have criticised it as lenient and too slow in its rollout.

In a deputation to Dundee City Council, Gavin Thomson, of FoES, warned poorly implementing the LEZ could lead to it making no difference at all.

He said: “If the LEZ is very small people will just drive around it, which will lead to more congestion and air pollution around that area.

“It needs to be large enough to make people think about how they are getting around – not just so people in that zone have better air quality but so it’s genuinely changing the way we travel.”

Councillor McCready submitted a motion directly challenging officers to draw up a “detailed time frame” for consultation on the LEZ and to report back on what they’re doing to combat problems in the city’s air pollution hotspots.

It was backed by Lochee Labour councillor Michael Marra and accepted by community safety and public protection convener Alan Ross without issue.