Campaigner calls for Tele’s child sex campaign to go national as backers approach 10k

A prominent campaigner has called for the Our Kids Need Justice campaign to go national as the Tele’s petition approaches 10,000 signatures.

Beth Morrison, who has spent years campaigning for children’s rights, has praised the Tele’s campaign and hopes it will now reach a larger audience.

Beth’s comments come as our petition, which calls for mandatory jail terms for anyone convicted of a sexual offence involving children, looks set to smash yet another milestone.

Since we launched the petition at the beginning of May, more than 8,000 people have signed up and we are on track to break our 10,000 target.

Beth said: “The Tele’s Our Kids Need Justice campaign is important because it raises awareness locally on the disturbing fact that children are not getting justice when their rights are violated and they are subjected to abuse.

“If paedophiles are simply given community service, that is no deterrent. As long as they have access to our children they will continue to abuse.”

Beth insists the Tele could lead the way across the country as it looks to make change.

And she believes politicians in Scotland and across the UK should take note.

She added: “It has become apparent that there is a clear lack of understanding on the part of the judiciary of the effect of paedophilia and other crimes on vulnerable young children.

“I believe all of those involved in investigating, prosecuting and adjudicating crimes against children should undergo mandatory training to ensure they fully understand the long-term effects these crimes have on the lives of our children.

“I do not believe that is unique to Dundee, however, and would urge the Tele to take this campaign bigger and consider going national.”

Tele editor Dave Lord said: “As an award-winning children’s rights campaigner, Beth knows how to achieve real, meaningful change.

“Fundamental change is required. The more support we can get, the more we can hold the law-makers to account – and the better the chance we have of delivering real justice for our kids.”