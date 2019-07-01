Campaign urges people to be on the lookout for children at risk in Dundee

People in Dundee are being encouraged to be on the lookout for children at risk during the school holidays.

The Eyes Open campaign appeals to members of the public to play a part in keeping children safe from harm during the long break in the school routine.

Norma Ritchie, independent chairwoman of the Dundee child protection committee, said the summer holidays don’t represent a fun-filled, relaxing time for everyone.

“Most children in Dundee look forward to having lots of fun and free time during the school holidays but for some families the summer break can bring extra stress and pressure,” she said.

“In some cases, children might not be looked after or supervised properly, and some might even experience serious neglect.”

As well as being vigilant, Norma said people must take action if they are concerned about a child during the holidays.