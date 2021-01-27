A campaign to save Dudhope Castle for the people of Dundee has gained more than 500 supporters in only a few days.

Dundee City Council voted on Monday to sell off the castle as part of a cost-saving exercise, despite a last-ditch attempt to halt the plan.

However, campaigners are not giving up and are continuing their pleas for the building to be transformed into a visitor attraction.

Among them is local historian Adam Swan, who said he is concerned the council is treating the castle as an office block surplus to requirements rather than a part of Dundee’s cultural heritage.

Mr Swan has written to council leader John Alexander explaining exactly why he believes the castle should be saved for the city, along with proposals as to its future use.

In his letter, Mr Swan said he believed a council officer report to elected members on the castle was “muddled”.

He said: “There is no indication in the report of the historical importance of the castle and its setting to Dundee and its citizens, of any underlying archaeology needs (surely a risk), of its island location within the public park or that it was originally acquired with

support from the community and used for the benefit of the community, and was never intended to be council staff accommodation.”

Mr Swan said Dudhope Castle was probably the most significant civic structure of pre-industrial Dundee.

He added: “Dudhope still needs a use that respects its history, that welcomes the curious who want to see inside, and one that doesn’t involve subdividing it and break it into lots so that such a folly cannot be reversed.”

Frances Smith, who has organised a petition to save the castle, said she wasn’t prepared to sit back and do nothing.

She said: “We’re obviously disappointed about the decision.

“There seems to be a lack of imagination by the council on the way forward.

“There are many prominent and famous Dundonians scattered all over the world who may be interested in contributing to an endowment that the National Trust may expect if they took over the castle.

“History would therefore be repeating itself as many Dundee residents contributed towards the original purchase of the castle in the 1890s, thus gifting it to the citizens of Dundee.”

She added: “Dudhope Castle is a historical building which should be owned by Historic Scotland or the National Trust.

“It forms part of Dundee’s history and should be maintained as a tourist attraction.”

On Monday night, Councillor Richard McCready called on the city development committee to seek further information before taking any action.

His motion was seconded by Councillor Michael Marra who said: “We need to take no action at this point and look again at the possibilities.

“We are working on an assumption of what a post-pandemic Dundee will look like, and although it is a reasonable assumption there will be less money, that is what is driving the decision rather than thinking about the social need of the city.

“This is about how we can preserve Dudhope Castle for the people and the sensible action to take is to put a pause on this.”

Councillor Fraser Macpherson disagreed, and said: “We cannot continue to kick the can down the road.

“The building will continue to deteriorate further so I just can’t support this.”

Mr McCready asked Richard Presswood, executive director of city development, to contact the National Trust for Scotland and Historic Environment Scotland to ask if they could develop the castle as a heritage attraction.

Mr Presswood replied: “We will certainly reach out to any recognised heritage body that has interest in the castle and I am happy to review any responses from community organisations interested in taking it over.

“But I don’t anticipate there will be any public or heritage bodies immediately jumping at the opportunity to take this on.

“It is important we don’t defer this decision in the hope someone will take it on and make it an attraction because in the current climate that is challenging.”

It was agreed to proceed with the sale of Dudhope Castle by 15 votes to 11, with both Mr Macpherson and Councillor Craig Duncan abstaining.

History of Dudhope Castle

Speaking about the history of the castle, Mr Swan said: “It is shown in Slezer’s views of Dundee from the north and east of 1678, with additional tower sections, meaning that it had a larger footprint and its surrounds include important archaeology.

“In the 1790s, as Dundee morphed into an industrial town, the Douglas family leased out the castle for conversion to a woollen mill, which failed, and then as a Government barrack from 1795.

“This also involved new buildings, since removed, alterations and extensions. In the 1850s the town leased the upper section of the park as a public park, known as the Barrack Park.

“Then in the 1890s, the Government lease expired and the property reverted to the Earl of Home – the descendent of the Douglases.”

Lord Home initially wanted to demolish the castle and feu the entire park as housing sites.

But that plan displeased the Council and neighbouring feuars, and they instead sought to acquire the castle and park for Dundee.

“A reduced price of £31,700 was negotiated, but the Dundee Police Commissioner’s contribution was capped at £20,000, so the balance was raised through an appeal by Lord Provost Mathewson to the neighbouring feuars and to several ‘generous minded citizens’,” said Adam.

“The list of some 36 contributors includes many of the leading industrial and commercial families of the day.”