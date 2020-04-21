Fundraiser to make device to help people with degenerative illnesses launched by Fife firm

A Scottish-based design firm has launched a crowfunding campaign to help transform care for the vulnerable.

Jordan Shaw Ltd, based in Glenrothes, has created The Hob Angel, a devise deigned to help those living with degenerative illnesses to remain in their house and live independently whilst staying safe.

The unit works to automatically disconnect power to the hob during cooking in response to a failure to acknowledge an audible alarm which is triggered when the cooker has been on for a set period of time.

The appliance has been designed to be easy to use for those with Alzheimers, dementia conditions and multiple sclerosis.

The hob aims to allow older people as well as those with degenerative illnesses to maintain their independence.

The company estimates that the first devices could be in operation within nine months and the team are aiming to raise the £250,000 needed to manufacture and CE test the first batch of units.

Jordan Shaw founder, Cathy Gladwin who came up with the device said: “Hob Angel is a necessary device if we are to facilitate a future of independent home living.

“This isn’t just important for older and vulnerable people; it’s important for our local services, too.

“We need to take action and we need to work to minimise the massive burden on our fabulous NHS and fire brigade services.

“Hob Angel is a major driver towards this goal. Initially, we hope to bring the Hob Angel to more than 2,000 homes in the UK, and ultimately reduce preventable fire brigade call-outs by 10%.”

To donate to the crowfunder visit here.