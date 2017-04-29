A Crowdfunding campaign has been launched in aid of this summer’s Forfar Gala Week.

Forfar Action Network, which is organising the event, is hoping to raise £2,750 towards costs such as bunting, insurance and printing the gala week brochure.

The new group is working with clubs, organisations, businesses and individuals to bring together and celebrate the community by staging events and improving the town.

People who make pledges through the crowdfunding page are being offered rewards such as opening gala day or having their photograph taken with Forfar Athletic mascot Baxter the Bridie.

This year’s gala week runs from June 18 to 25.

It will start with a family cycle run for all ages and abilities and will be rounded off by gala day.

Gala day will feature a cavalcade down East High Street to the Myre.