Man carried out campaign of abuse against former partner – including threatening to drop toaster in her bath

A controlling abuser threatened to drop a toaster into his partner’s bath during a campaign of torment.

Christopher Bowman was told he faces a “lengthy” stint in jail after he admitted attacking and harassing his former partner over a three-month period at addresses in Dundee and Forfar.

The 35-year-old repeatedly accused the woman of being unfaithful and also threatened to steal her car and set fire to it, Dundee Sheriff Court heard.

On one occasion, Bowman, who has multiple previous convictions, walked into a bathroom holding a toaster and threatened to drop it into the woman’s bath unless she spoke to him.

The court heard how Bowman and the woman had been in a tumultuous relationship since September 2017. She was previously the victim in Bowman’s last conviction in July 2019.

It was revealed how the pair got on well after Bowman’s release from prison but the relationship soured after the thug slipped back into drug addiction.

She would regularly confide in Bowman’s sister for support with prosecutor Eilidh Robertson revealing how Bowman attacked the woman at his sister’s home.

Ms Robertson added how Bowman had previously broken two of her televisions after angrily lashing out.

She told the court: “On one occasion, the complainer went to the bathroom and kicked down the door and said that she better not cheat on him on the night out she was going on.

“She regularly confided in the accused’s sister. He confiscated her phone, smashed, and destroyed it.

“The accused regularly threatened to steal the complainer’s car and set it on fire. He also threatened to tell her employers that she was a drug user and would do something to her dogs that would traumatise them.”

It was revealed on the day before Bowman was arrested, the brute tried to seize a phone from the woman and she attempted to fight him off. She was pushed against a wall which caused a mark on her head.

Bowman said he would leave if she gave him money so she transferred him £30. However, the lout would quickly return and forced his way into the bathroom.

Ms Robertson added: “She went to the bathroom and locked the door to have a bath. The accused used a screwdriver to unlock the door and entered holding a toaster. “He said he would throw it into the bath if she refused to speak to him. She sat crying in the bath.”

Police were later called out to a final incident where they had observed injuries on the woman caused by Bowman pinning her down and biting her shoulder.

Bowman, a prisoner at HMP Perth, pleaded guilty to engaging in an abusive course of conduct towards the woman between February 15 and May 17 at addresses in Gallowshade Road, Forfar and Dundee’s Gillburn Road.

Sheriff Tom Hughes deferred sentence until October for social work reports to be obtained and remanded Bowman in custody meantime.