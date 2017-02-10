A campaign has been launched to demand that improvements are made at a Dundee railway underpass amid safety concerns.

Community activists have been asking locals to sign a petition to improve the “eyesore” at Gray Street in Broughty Ferry.

Local campaigner Craig Duncan said it presented a “real threat” to people in the area at night.

He added: “It doesn’t reflect well on the Ferry or the railway company.

“It’s in such a prominent position as well. Both residents and visitors have to use it.

“It’s an eyesore. It’s a repellent and smelly underpass with water running down the walls — something needs to be done.”

There have also been calls for the installation of CCTV cameras, with Mr Duncan adding: “The view has been expressed to me that it’s the choice between taking a risk on the line or taking a risk underground.

“This is unacceptable. They are genuine safety concerns that need addressing.”

Campaigners would like to see the underpass cleaned up immediately, including removing the mould and mud which has built up but they say a more permanent solution needs to be found to prevent water continuing to seep through the walls.

Mr Duncan added: “People are more likely to look after something that looks nice.

“Part of the problem is that it looks terrible so people don’t care. Someone has even been using it as a toilet.

“A cleaned-up underpass would encourage pride in the town, the area and the underpass itself.”

The petition said: “We call on ScotRail Abellio, Network Rail and partners to urgently take measures to firstly clean the underpass, address the ongoing ingress of water and be creative to turn the underpass into a bright, clean, attractive feature which would be a source of pride.

“This could be achieved by having Broughty Ferry-themed murals and posters in the underpass and having the walkway well-lit and secured by CCTV.”

A Network Rail spokesman said: “The structure is owned by Network Rail, but the local authority is responsible for day-to-day maintenance issues such as lighting, litter and underfoot conditions. The council would also be responsible for any CCTV provision within the underpass, although ScotRail does have plans to install CCTV at the station in the future.”

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council said: “We will liaise directly with Network Rail.”