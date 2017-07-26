A campaign is under way to try to preserve what could be one of the oldest surviving examples of 20th Century drinks advertising in the UK.

Hundreds of people have shown their support after Dundee man Stephen Knight posted online about his hopes of restoring the piece of Guinness street advertising in the city.

Mr Knight posted a photo of what remains of the iconic “Guinness is good for you” advert, painted on the side of a building in Perth Road.

He said: “This is the side of the house we are living in at Perth Road, Dundee. As you can see, it needs some TLC.

“However, the Guinness advert you can just about make out would disappear. I reckon this is probably the oldest Guinness advert in the UK so it would be a real shame to paint over it.

“Am hoping to be able to restore it.”

Mr Knight also asked for any help or advice — and was soon overwhelmed with hundreds of messages of support.

The building was at one time home to a popular nightclub and fish and chip shop called The Shakespeare and Underworld.

“The Shake” was owned and operated by Ella Paladini, whose grandson, gallery owner and Broughty Ferry trader Sandro Paladini, has fond memories of giant billboard hoardings which used to hang on the wall.

He said: “I can’t quite remember whether it was a Guinness poster or not but I do remember the giant billboard on the side of the building. It would be great to see Guinness get involved in some way in its restoration.”

The Knights have now contacted the Dublin-based firm for advice and to find out if it might help with restoration.