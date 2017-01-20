Dundee United loan attacker Cammy Smith has returned to Aberdeen early — but his time in tangerine might not be over.

Smith has been on a season-long deal at Tannadice but he’s been back training with the Dons this week.

Their gaffer Derek McInnes has expressed concern over the lack of game time the 21-year-old’s had at the Tangerines.

“Cammy Smith is back training with us at the minute. We have been disappointed he hasn’t had the game time we anticipated at Dundee United,” he said.

“We are entered into a season-long loan with them, so that will have to be honoured. We will speak to Cammy and try to find a solution for him because he needs to be playing.”

While United gave no guarantees Smith would start every game, as he enters the final six months of his contract at Aberdeen they understand his need to play more regularly. They will do everything they can to help him.

That means if he can find a loan deal elsewhere, United will not stand in his way and terminate the present deal early.

If he can’t get fixed up with another club, he will be welcome to return to Tannadice and fight for his place.

They’ve been very happy with his attitude but other attacking midfielders like Tony Andreu, Nick van der Velden and Scott Fraser have been picked ahead of him on merit.

In all, Smith has featured 22 times for United but has not been a regular starter and was not even on the bench for Saturday’s draw with Queen of the South. His last start was in the Challenge Cup at Dunfermline on November 12.

Meanwhile, with Celtic apparently closing the door on any loan deal for Gary Mackay-Steven, United have been linked with young Northern Irish winger Gavin Whyte.

A report emanating from Belfast has claimed they’ve already had one bid for the 20-year-old knocked back by Crusaders but could return with an improved offer.

The U/21 international has been attracting the attention of a string of clubs, including several in the English Premier League.

Meanwhile, Dutch defender Frank van der Struijk will return to the squad for the first time since November when United head to Ross County in the Scottish Cup on Saturday.