Cammy Kerr to sit out tonight as McPake readies squad for Betfred Cup opener

Full-back Cammy Kerr is set to sit out Dundee’s final pre-season friendly tonight against Blackpool.

Manager James McPake is keen to keep the 23-year-old fresh for the season opener at Raith on Saturday after the defender played more minutes than any of his team-mates in Spain.

And the Dens gaffer admits he has to be careful with club captain Josh Meekings as he continues his comeback from long-term injury.

McPake said: “We want to approach the Betfred Cup properly and will get more players topped up tonight against Blackpool.

“Some will miss out, Cammy Kerr has been flying and will probably sit out which gives us a chance to give other people minutes.”

Meekings, meanwhile, sat out Friday’s loss to Scunthorpe in La Manga after completing an hour three days previously against Nottingham Forest.

© Supplied

The manager said about his skipper: “Missing Friday was more us trying to manage him, not from an injury perspective but because he’s been a long time out.

“I know what that does to a player – mentally it’s tough and it was a massive step in the right direction getting 60 minutes against Nottingham Forest.

“He cruised that and actually wanted to get more but it was more important getting him through that and then into training again than another match on the Friday.

“Everybody was a bit tired in that one so I don’t know how much he would have got from it.

“He’s now in a place where he’s training every day and is ready for matches.

“We’ll manage him because he’s very important.”

Meanwhile, Dundee are still assessing the extent of Callum Moore’s calf injury picked up on Friday.