Dundee full-back Cammy Kerr is poised to return to the starting line-up as the Dark Blues head to Kilmarnock this weekend.

The 21-year-old missed the 3-2 victory at Motherwell due to a suspension but is free to regain his right-back slot in Neil McCann’s side.

Tom Hateley was an able deputy at Fir Park at the weekend but isn’t expected to retain that position with Kerr back available.

Under previous manager Paul Hartley, Kerr was an almost ever-present this season and has featured 37 times for the Dark Blues.

McCann, in his role as pundit on Sky Sports, has previously praised the youngster when covering Dundee matches.

And with Killie winger Jordan Jones in good form after scoring in their victory over Hamilton at the weekend, Kerr’s defensive nous and running ability may well be needed.

That’ll mean Hateley possibly moving up into midfield — the position he’s mainly taken up since signing in September.

Whether he starts or not, the former Motherwell man gives the interim manager a range of options to use in the middle of the park.

Nick Ross, who had found first-team action hard to come by under Paul Hartley, came back into the starting fold for McCann’s first game in charge but may be the one to miss out if the interim boss decides to include Hateley in the middle.

James Vincent started alongside Ross, too, while Paul McGowan is likely to retain his place in the Dark Blues midfield.

Meanwhile, a few first-teamers got some game-time under their belts as the Development team finished their season off with a 2-0 defeat to Aberdeen.

Henrik Ojamaa, Kosta Gadzhalov, Danny Williams and David Mitchell all turned out at Links Park.

Also featuring was recent first-teamer Daniel Higgins.

All five were on the bench for the victory at Fir Park last weekend with both Higgins and Williams coming on.

Despite featuring those experienced pros, the U/20s fell to a 2-0 loss thanks to two Scott Wright strikes for the Dons.

Ojamaa had the best early chance for the Dark Blues but saw his volley saved before Wright netted from the penalty spot.

After Wright had rifled in his second, Ojamaa had Dundee’s best chance but couldn’t beat the keeper when one-on-one.